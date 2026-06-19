AEW World Champion MJF is dealing with a significant knee issue heading into one of the company’s biggest events of the year.

As noted, MJF reportedly hyperextended his knee during his recent match against RUSH on AEW Dynamite. Despite the injury scare, the reigning AEW World Champion remains scheduled to compete at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month.

Speaking with Brian Solomon on Shut Up and Wrestle (full episode below), MJF opened up about the condition of his knee and admitted that he’s currently battling through considerable pain. Even so, he made it clear that he intends to continue performing because of the responsibility he feels as one of AEW’s top stars.

“While you’re interviewing me right now, my knee is fed, you know what I mean? It’s swollen to sh*t. I’m in a sh*t ton of f**king pain. But it’s on me, because I’m the f**king top guy and people are leaning on me to make sure that we’re doing well. So I got to f**king lace my f**king boots up and get in that g*ddamn ring.”

MJF also clarified that while he is dealing with pain and swelling, AEW’s medical staff has evaluated the injury and determined that he is medically cleared to compete.

“And obviously, a doctor’s never going to let me go in there unless structurally I’m okay,” he said. “So, don’t think I’m burying the AEW medical team. I’m in a lot of pain, there’s swelling. But structurally, I’m good.”

The AEW World Champion then turned his attention to how some fans perceive the physical demands of professional wrestling, stressing the toll that performing regularly takes on wrestlers’ bodies.

“The bottom line is this,” he began. “I know everyone who’s listening to me on this podcast respects what I do and understands what I do. There is this new wrestling fandom of these younger kids that think this is all ‘funsies,’ and they don’t understand how much we’re putting on the line physically. Every time we go through the curtain, it takes a toll. Dude, I’m 30. I’m in pain and I’m only 30; I can’t imagine what I’m going to feel like when I’m 40 or 50. I’m also not asking for sympathy. I’m not a b*tch. I signed up for this sh*t. This was my decision and my dream to chase. I just wish wrestling fans understood more that every time we go out there it’s painful. It hurts every time we take a bump, no matter what.”*

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results coverage.