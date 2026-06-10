MJF appears determined to keep moving forward despite suffering a painful knee injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The reigning AEW World Champion hyperextended his knee during his match against RUSH on the June 3 edition of Dynamite.

The injury was significant enough that MJF was unable to receive medical clearance for a scheduled appearance with Beyond Wrestling just two days later.

While fans were understandably concerned about the severity of the injury, MJF recently offered an encouraging update on social media.

Taking to Instagram (see post below), MJF revealed that he has been using a Nordic Wave cold plunge as part of his recovery process.

According to the champion, the treatment has helped reduce the swelling, although he admitted he is still dealing with considerable discomfort.

“The swelling has gone down thanks to the Nordic Wave plunge, but there’s still a sh*t ton of inflammation and pain,” MJF stated.

He continued by crediting the cold-plunge therapy for accelerating his recovery.

“Without the cold plunge, I do believe it would have took me a lot longer to start feeling like myself.”

Despite the lingering pain and inflammation, MJF does not currently anticipate missing any significant in-ring time.

The AEW star noted that he doesn’t believe the injury will force him to take time away from competition, once again expressing gratitude to Nordic Wave for helping him get back on track.