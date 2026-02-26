A scheduled indie appearance for AEW’s top champion has officially been pulled.

AEW World Champion MJF will no longer be appearing for Mystery Wrestling on March 26 in Edmonton, Alberta. The promotion, which is owned and operated by Evil Uno, announced that an “unforeseen scheduling conflict” has forced MJF off the card.

No additional details were provided regarding the conflict.

Mystery Wrestling issued an apology to fans for the inconvenience and confirmed that anyone seeking a refund can obtain one through their original point of purchase.

In a video statement (see below), Uno addressed the situation directly, admitting the change “sucks,” but noting that circumstances like this are part of the wrestling business. He expressed disappointment in not being able to deliver what was advertised and said the promotion will spend the coming weeks securing a suitable replacement for the March 26 event.

That said, there is still a notable addition to the lineup.

Uno revealed that Taka Michinoku, who had originally been planned as a surprise, will now officially compete on the show. The appearance marks Michinoku’s first match in Canada in more than 25 years.

Meanwhile, MJF remains focused on championship business. At AEW Revolution in Los Angeles on March 15, he is set to defend the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. The bout carries added stakes, as Page will be barred from challenging for the championship again should he come up short.

