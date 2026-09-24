MJF has landed at the top of the 2026 PWI 500.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated unveiled the top ten of this year’s annual rankings on Thursday, with MJF taking the No. 1 spot. It marks a significant jump for the former AEW World Champion after he was ranked No. 30 in 2025.

Cody Rhodes, who topped the PWI 500 in both 2024 and 2025, slipped one position to No. 2 this year. CM Punk came in at No. 3, followed by Mistico at No. 4 and Konosuke Takeshita at No. 5.

“Hangman” Adam Page was ranked No. 6, while NJPW star Yota Tsuji made one of the biggest jumps among the top ten, climbing 24 positions to No. 7.

Trick Williams landed at No. 8, Oba Femi came in at No. 9, and Gunther rounded out the top ten at No. 10 after being ranked No. 3 last year.

The 2026 PWI 500 top ten is as follows:

1. MJF

2. Cody Rhodes

3. CM Punk

4. Mistico

5. Konosuke Takeshita

6. “Hangman” Adam Page

7. Yota Tsuji

8. Trick Williams

9. Oba Femi

10. Gunther