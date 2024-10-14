MJF has taken to Twitter to react to Bryan Danielson’s loss at AEW WrestleDream 2024, which will mark the end of Danielson’s full-time in-ring career.

In the main event of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event, Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. While the American Dragon has said that his full-time career in wrestling is coming to an end, he hasn’t confirmed whether this will be the final time we’ll be seeing him wrestle. It’s possible he’ll continue on a part-time basis, which is something AEW officials are hopeful for.

The always entertaining MJF took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on Danielson’s loss, writing:

“Good career I guess.

Idk whatever, f**k off.”

Prior to being run off by the returning Adam Cole at WrestleDream 2024, MJF attacked Daniel Garcia.