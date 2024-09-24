Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a TikTok star!

The AEW star was featured in a video shared via the official TikTok page for the Washington Commanders. The team posted MJF’s memorable promo about how the Midwest was “mid”, riling up the Cincinnati crowd. In the video, the logo for the Washington team is superimposed over MJF’s face.

“Hey Commanders,” MJF started in a post on X responding to the TikTok video. “The check better be in the mail.”

The Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals on this week’s NFL Monday Night Football with a final score of 38-33.

Check out the video below.