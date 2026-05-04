MJF isn’t one to let a comment slide.

And that was on full display after a surprising name took a shot his way.

Former WWE star Val Venis, who has previously drawn backlash for anti-transgender remarks, made an unexpected reference to Maxwell Jacob Friedman on social media.

The comment was brief but pointed, as Venis wrote, “Don’t get me started on MJF.”

That was apparently all the opening MJF needed.

The AEW star quickly fired back, opting not for a fresh response, but instead pulling out a well-known tweet originally posted by Cody Rhodes in a past exchange with Disco Inferno.

MJF repurposed the message word-for-word in his reply to Venis, delivering a sharp and cutting response.

“Stop. You know nothing,” the quote begins. “You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer ‘over with the boys’ type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others’ success. Couldn’t hang then, can’t get booked now.”

Short, brutal, and very on-brand for MJF.