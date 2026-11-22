MJF has weighed in on the injury scare involving Daniel Garcia and Brody King during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, taking the opportunity to fire some shots at one of his longtime rivals.

The November 21 episode of AEW Collision featured King and Garcia squaring off in a Continental Classic Blue League match. However, the bout came to an abrupt end after King connected with a cannonball in the corner, leaving Garcia unable to continue due to an apparent arm injury.

The referee stopped the match, awarding King the victory and three points in the tournament. Tony Schiavone later provided an update on commentary, confirming that Garcia had suffered an arm injury but was doing okay.

On Sunday, November 22, MJF took to X to respond to a social media post criticizing King, offering his own colorful assessment of the situation.

“Look as an UNBIASED professional,” MJF began. “Unlike this complete f**king moronic mark I actually know what I’m talking about.”

MJF continued by agreeing with the criticism of King before taking several personal shots at the AEW star and calling for his dismissal from the company.

“And I’m here to say this man is right,” he continued. “Brody King is both unsafe and if we are being honest, very ugly and deceptively small in person. As your champion I promise to get this individual fired. Bad person. Ugly. Unsafe. Do the right thing AEW. Enough is enough!”