The Gilmore Girls was a popular television show once upon a time.

Happy Gilmore was an even more popular movie.

MJF has joined the franchise of the latter, and he’s proud of the fact that he is now a “Gilmore boy.”

The current All Elite Wrestling star and member of The Hurt Syndicate faction was among a handful of pro wrestling stars and part-time pro wrestling personalities included in the cast of the new long-awaited sequel, “Happy Gilmore 2,” starring Adam Sandler. Also included are Becky Lynch and Bad Bunny.

Due out on July 25, the full-length extended trailer for the highly-anticipated film nearly 30 years in the making, premiered at the Netflix Tudum event this weekend.

In the trailer, MJF is featured in a few different scenes, and after it premiered, the former AEW World Champion hopped on X to boast.

“I’m a Gilmore boy,” MJF wrote. “And that means I’m better than you.”

…and you know it!