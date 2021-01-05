MJF recently gave some harsh words towards a young fan after the kid bough his action figure.
This got a response from a different fan, who wrote the following:
Hey dirtbag you proud to be the world’s biggest idiot.
MJF responded in a heel way by writing back:
Idk Denis.
I’d tell you to act your age.
But Based on your profile pic,
if you did you would die.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 3, 2021