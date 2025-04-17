MJF wants a seat at The Hurt Syndicate’s table — and he’s not above using a little bribery to get it.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Friedman went full Godfather, literally, as he presented a procession of women to try and win over Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MJF referred to the women as “talent,” clearly hoping their presence would help smooth his way into the group.

Shelton Benjamin was the first to show interest — though not quite enough to seal the deal. That changed when MJF slipped the watch from his own wrist and handed it over as a sweetener. The gesture worked, at least partially — Benjamin looked impressed. Lashley, however, remained stone-faced.

Still, MJF wasn’t backing down. He stated,

“When I join The Hurt Syndicate, there’ll be more watches and women where that came from!”

He reminded the group — and the audience — that he’s known for getting what he wants. Whether that’ll hold true this time remains to be seen. The Hurt Syndicate did wind up leaving with the ladies.

After the broadcast, MJF took to Twitter to double down on his message, urging fans to respect sex workers.

Respect sex workers. Enjoy your night out, gentleman! #Wehurtpeople — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 17, 2025

CMLL has announced that their June 17th event will be a special CMLL vs. AEW x ROH showcase.

Additionally, FantasticaMania on June 20th will now feature stars from CMLL, NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro, and NJPW Strong.

One of the marquee matches on June 20th will see Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi face off against Templario, TJP, and Francesco Akira.

#CMLLInforma || ¡Templario revela a sus aliados! TJP y Francesco Akira completarán al United Empire en su guerra contra Los Ingobernables de Japón 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/bcTWo1kJ3k — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 17, 2025