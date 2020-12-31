Last night’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite featured a moment where Negative One (Brodie Lee Jr.) struck MJF with a kendo stick during the six-man tag team match that saw Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeat The Inner Circle’s MJF, Santana and Ortiz.

You can see video from the angle below. The kendo stick shot led to Silver hitting Ortiz with Lee’s finisher to get the win.

MJF took to Twitter after the show and like a true heel, responded to the kendo stick shot by Brodie Jr.

“Fuck that kid,” MJF wrote.

The reaction to MJF’s tweet has been mixed, but most fans are praising him for putting over Brodie Jr. and still playing the ultimate heel at a time when he’s also hurting. Others are knocking MJF, telling him his tweet could’ve waited and that this wasn’t the time. What do you think of the angle and the tweet? Sound off in the comments.

You can see MJF’s tweet with the segment below:

Fuck that kid. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 31, 2020

