What did MJF think of Shane McMahon’s meeting with Tony Khan at a private airport in Arlington, Texas back on July 29?

Let’s find out!

The AEW American Champion spoke about the subject during a recent interview with Cultaholic to promote the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.

Regarding his willingness to work a potential match against Shane-O-Mac if he were to end up in AEW, MJF stated, “I think it would be bad for Shane McMahon’s mental health to get in a ring with me on a microphone or bell to bell. My answer is yes, because I would have the time of my f**king life, but my answer, just because I’m so salt of the Earth, is…I think for the first time in my career maybe I’d feel bad.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was also asked for his initial reaction to the photo, to which he stated, “He’s a f**king mark.”