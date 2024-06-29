MJF is aware of Tama Tonga’s shirt design.

You don’t have to keep tweeting him about it on X.

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman surfaced on social media on Saturday to react to fans sending him photos of Tonga’s t-shirt design, which features the letters MFT (Mother F’N Tonga) in the same cursive font and style used for Friedman’s MJF gear in AEW.

“Stop sending me photos of the shirt,” MJF wrote in response to fans pointing this out to him after seeing Tonga on WWE TV wearing the shirt. “We get it.”

He also felt this wasn’t newsworthy, firing back at a X account posting the item with a caption that read, “I just took a sh*t. Do you wanna report that too?”