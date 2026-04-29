MJF isn’t holding back.

The AEW star took to social media just hours before Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite to fire back at TNA President Carlos Silva following recent comments about the company’s controversial talent decisions.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Carlos Silva addressed the backlash over TNA pulling its wrestlers from independent events that would have featured matches against AEW talent.

He explained that difficult calls come with the territory of running a promotion, while also suggesting that “other folks” have previously blocked TNA from running certain venues and arenas.

Not long after those remarks made the rounds, MJF chimed in online with a response that quickly caught attention.

“I think it’s cool that you can just lie,” he wrote via X. “My turn.”

That was just the beginning.

MJF continued, “I think Kevin knight has a shot at beating me at 8pm sharp and I also think Darby Allin is a GREAT champion.”

A loaded response, to say the least.

It remains unclear exactly which portion of Silva’s comments MJF was disputing, but the timing, coming just before AEW Dynamite in Fairfax, VA., only added fuel to the fire as tensions between AEW and TNA continue to simmer in the public eye.