MJF is speaking out in defense of Oba Femi following the tragic passing of Bronson Reed.

As noted, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed passed away at the age of 38 on Friday, November 27, due to medical complications following injuries sustained at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Reed reportedly suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney following a spot that saw Femi slam him off the stage and through multiple tables. He remained hospitalized in Saudi Arabia before returning to the United States on November 17 to continue his recovery.

On Saturday afternoon, MJF took to X to address fans who have been directing blame at Femi following Reed’s passing.

“Everytime we step in that ring we are doing it because we love professional wrestling and we want to pay that love forward,” MJF wrote. “We are fans just as much as you are. We do this knowing its extremely dangerous.”

The AEW star continued, “To those attacking, Oba. He’s a human being. Grow up.”

Earlier in the day, MJF also called out fans attempting to turn Reed’s passing into another instance of tribalism between WWE and AEW fans.

“Can we not make another young wrestler dying a tribalistic nightmare? Can we respect the person and their family? What the f\*\*\* is wrong [with] you people?!?”

As reported earlier today, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed WWE talent and staff during an emotional meeting ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event in Houston, Texas.

According to one source, Levesque encouraged those in attendance not to engage with “any garbage speculation online” out of respect for Reed’s family.

Levesque also stressed that Reed received the best medical care possible while in Saudi Arabia, during his trip home and following his return to the United States.