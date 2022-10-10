AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling program to discuss his relationship with producer Pat Buck, and how he trained under Buck during his days at Create A Pro Wrestling. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says Pat Buck was in shock of how good he was from day one:

“I think Pat Buck was unnerved by how good I was on day one. I think it made him uncomfortable. I really do, because I look back on it now and I think about being run through the drills at Create A Pro Wrestling at 18-years old. You know, doing all of the moves, learning it day one, and just nailing everything. I’m not saying that to be funny, this isn’t hyperbolic, I literally did everything perfectly. I remember Pat just had a look on his face, it was half disdain, and half shock and awe.”

Says Buck and Brian Myers are two people he has a great deal of respect for:

“Here’s the deal, there is only a handful of people on the planet that I respect, genuinely respect. He’s one of them, as is Brian Myers, AKA Curt Hawkins.”

