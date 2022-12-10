AEW superstar and current world champion MJF took to Twitter this morning and released a list of all of the talents who will not defeat him for the world title. The Salt of the Earth drops some familiar names, adding some unique nicknames to each of his potential future opponents.

The list:

The Pebble (Ricky Starks), The American Dipshit Dragon (Bryan Danielson), Warhoe (Wardlow), Edward (Eddie Kingston), Sensitive Cowboy (Hangman Page), Jungle Jabroni (Jack Perry)

Darbs The School Shooter (Darby Allin), Adam “My Brain Don’t Work, So I Can’t Cope” Cole (Adam Cole), and “Mr. Clean” Castagnoli (Claudio Castagnoli).

Made a list before my flight to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YdcobYO3ij — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 10, 2022

MJF will be making his first title defense against Ricky Starks at this Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special. He won the gold from Jon Moxley back at Full Gear thanks to an assist from William Regal.