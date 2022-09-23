MJF is reportedly now making more than $1 million per year with AEW.

As noted, MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this past week and said he’s now making “a stupid, absurd amount of money” with AEW, and that he received this pay raise without signing a contract extension.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that word from within AEW says MJF is making more than $1 million per year.

MJF originally signed with AEW in 2019, but later signed a contract extension that significantly increased his salary over the amount he signed for. His frustration from earlier this year had to do with how he’d risen up the card and outperformed his original deal.

MJF continues to talk about “The Bidding War of 2024” between AEW and WWE when his contract expires. He has reiterated comments about how he will go wherever the money is.

“I go where the money is at, whoever is going to offer me the most amount of money is where I’m gong to go, that could be anywhere. Hell, if there’s some financial backer out there that wants to start his own wrestling company and use me as the figurehead, that’s where I’ll go. It’s that simple, that’s all I care about is money,” he told Helwani.

MJF’s AEW contract reportedly expires on January 1, 2024.

MJF is set to challenge the AEW World Champion in the near future. As noted at this link, AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on how MJF will be able to cash-in his Casino Battle Royale poker chip. Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion but there’s no word yet on if MJF vs. Moxley is the plan.

