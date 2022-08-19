MJF is reportedly set to return to action for AEW soon.

There’s no word yet on exactly when MJF will be back, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that he is scheduled to be returning somewhat soon.

It was noted that the negotiations for a new AEW TV deal will likely begin in a few months and go into the spring, so the recent drop in AEW ratings is happening at the worst time. AEW is now expected to have MJF, Adam Cole and The Hardys back in action for the fall and winter to help fight the drop in ratings, and to bounce back from some of the bad luck the company has had from injuries and other happenings.

The Observer acknowledged that it’s disappointing that AEW World Champion CM Punk and Bryan Danielson haven’t moved the ratings how the company needed, and the first week of Kenny Omega’s unadvertised but expected return, didn’t either.

It’s believed that MJF vs. Punk was the plan at the time of MJF’s hiatus, but there’s no word yet on if they still want to move in that direction.

Things have been quiet on the MJF font following his post-Double Or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite back on June 1, and it was reported earlier this month how no AEW wrestlers or staff have admitted to hearing from him since then, while plenty of people who have worked with MJF or are close to him have said he has not been in communication whatsoever. People in AEW were also saying that they have not heard AEW CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan speak about MJF at all since that promo on June 1.

It was also reported earlier this month how there are still some within AEW who believe MJF is on his way out of the company, and wants to go to WWE, but that is not based on any information gained since the June 1 promo. MJF has not been at any AEW events since June 1, but he remains under contract to the company.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can find our various updates on the MJF situation below.

MORE COVERAGE ON THE AEW – MJF SITUATION:

– Backstage Notes on MJF Following Controversial Promo on AEW Dynamite

– Backstage News on How MJF Previously Handled His MLW Contract Situation

– MJF Headed to Hollywood?, New Details on MJF’s Interest In Acting

– AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Buys, Did the MJF Buzz Help?, Tony Khan on AEW’s Growth

– Tony Khan Won’t Comment On MJF’s Controversial Dynamite Promo

– Jake Roberts Comments On MJF’s “Fire Me” Promo From AEW Dynamite, Talks MJF No-Showing His Meet and Greet

– Interesting Backstage Notes on MJF and Warner Bros. Discovery

– Chris Jericho Calls AEW The Best Sports Entertainment Company In The World, Addresses MJF/Tony Khan Situation

– Backstage Talk on MJF and Tony Khan, AEW Locker Room Reactions to the MJF Situation

– News on How AEW Is Keeping the MJF Storyline Going Today

– MJF Cuts Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Takes Shot At Tony Khan For Paying Big Money For Ex-WWE Guys, Demands To Be Fired

MJF “Likes” News Tweet on Vince McMahon Making Him a Lucrative Offer to Sign with WWE

– MJF Reportedly “In a Bad Place” Before AEW Fan Fest No-Show, MJF’s Pay vs. What Ex-WWE Guys Are Receiving, More Backstage Notes

– MJF Has Locker Room Heat, What Happened When MJF Arrived to AEW Double Or Nothing, More

– Backstage Updates on the MJF – AEW Situation, MJF and Tony Khan

– Backstage Notes on MJF and AEW, Tony Khan Passes on Providing Comments

– MJF Does Appear At AEW Double or Nothing, Gets Powerbombed To Oblivion By Wardlow

– Backstage News On How AEW Talent Is Reacting To The MJF Situation Ahead Of Double or Nothing After MJF No-Shows Fan Fest

– MJF Deletes Harsh Response to Tony Khan Comments

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.