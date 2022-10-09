Top AEW superstar MJF has responded to hip-hop sensation Kanye West’s latest rant about Jewish people, and he is not happy.

West did an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, where he said the following: “I just think that’s what they’re (Jews) about, is making money. I don’t think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

He later tweeted “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda.” He later added in a separate tweet, “Who do you think created cancel culture,” before saying that his comments are not antisemitic, “Because black people are actually Jew [sic] also.”

MJF, who is arguably AEW’s biggest heel, fired back at West with some now deleted tweets of his own. He writes, “Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn’t shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery-1865. End of Holocaust-1945.”

In a follow up tweet (deleted) MJF writes, “People tweeting this his out of character, I don’t play a character. Never have. I’m a Jew. I’m angry, And you should be angry too.”

MJF has already had to respond to a number of trolls online following his response to West, and you can only imagine how bad they are.

