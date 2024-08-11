MJF is still your AEW American Champion.

The AEW star successfully defended the title outside of the promotion against Michael Oku at the RevPro: Summer Sizzler 2024 event on Sunday, August 11 at York Hall in London, England.

After a near 30-minute battle, MJF picked up the win. Once the match wrapped up, he teased a Tiger Driver ’91 on Amira, which brought out Will Ospreay to run him off.

“I know I can be a sick little f*cker when I wanna be one,” Ospreay told MJF. “Max, at Wembley, I will do whatever it takes!”

It sounds like “The Aerial Assassin” is now willing to dust off the Tiger Driver ’91 himself when AEW ALL IN 2024 goes down at Wembley Stadium on August 25 in London, England.