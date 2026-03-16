AEW Revolution 2026 has come and gone, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still your AEW World Champion.

MJF defeated Hangman Page in a bloody, violent Texas Death Match in the main event of the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday night, March 15, from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Per the match stipulations, Hangman Page can no longer ever challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the match.

AEW World Championship (Texas Death Match)

MJF (c) vs. Hangman Page

It’s main event time!

We see the pre-match video package hyping our final match of the evening, with the AEW World Championship held by MJF at stake against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match, where if Hangman Page loses, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. The rules of the match are shown on the screen. Hangman Page makes his way out with a special entrance.

A vignette shows a country-style MJF hyping himself up with a Western spin on his theme song. With that, we return to ringside as MJF makes his way out for his big title defense. Now it’s time to get things started. The bell sounds and we are officially off-and-running with this high stakes headline bout. The two trade shots right away, with Page being sent to the corner but he fires back sending MJF across the ring for some stomps.

MJF sees an opening and pulls the ref in before making an escape through the crowd. The fight goes into the seats as MJF is sent into one of them, with Page asking for a drink after laying some more shots in. He brings the champ back toward ringside, landing some more shots. He poses on the way before finally bringing him near the ring itself. MJF gets into the ring as Page grabs a trashcan lid from under the apron.

MJF fights back to drop Page. He mocks the crowd as Page rises back up with the lid in hand. MJF escapes to the outside to avoid being hit, but the Hangman follows close behind and knocks him down. The ref begins the count but only reaches five before Page brings him back into the ring. He grabs a staple gun and a birthday card into the ring. He stapes the card onto the thumb of the champ, who turns 30 today, and then the chest.

He then exits the ring, presumably to look for more violent goodies. The ref begins a new count until MJF gets up at six to stop it, and meanwhile Page grabs a window pane, bringing it into the ring to prop against the corner. MJF catches him by surprise, dropping the Hangman. He grabs the pane, breaking it against the canvas before shouting into the camera “You’re not gonna see me do any of that indie bullsh*t!”

Page counters out of a body slam to drop the champ onto the broken glass. We see the ref begins the count as MJF struggles back to his feet. He goes to the ropes but is dropped back down and dragged across the pile of glass by the challenger as the match continues. Hangman grabs barbed wire he brought to the ring. He jabs MJF in the forehead with it to further bust the champ open, and then catches MJF in the mouth with it.

This causes even more damage. MJF finally gets to his feet, only to take a discus forearm by the challenger that forces him to the outside. Page leaves the ring to grab a table, setting it up as MJF scrambles to the barricade for a breather. He catches Hangman by surprise, sending him into a chair with a drop toe hold to regain control. He brings Page back into the ring. He grabs a piece of glass before carving into the forehead of his opponent with it.

Page slowly gets back to his feet but is jabbed in the forehead by MJF, who scoop slams him onto the pile of glass. MJF drags Hangman across the glass. He grabs a large broom from the ringside area, returning to the ring to sweep the glass out and hopefully prevent further glass-related carnage. He raises the broom to hit Page but the Hangman pulls it away from him, breaking it in half, and MJF uses a jagged piece of the broom to attack the challenger once more. He leaves the ring, grabbing a chair before returning to slam it across the back of Page.

He takes a break by sitting in the chair, before going right back on it. Page is down as the ref checks on him, all while MJF leaves the ring once more. This time pulling out a syringe. He yells about how much the fans loved when Page used this, before returning to the ring, where he jabs Page through his bottom lip, mocking Page even further by pushing some liquid through. Rather sickening image there as MJF goes back to the chair, but Page is back on his feet with the syringe still in his mouth to take the chair away.

He drops the champ to the mat before leaving the ring, and MJF manages to get on his feet at the count of six as Page returns with a chair wrapped in barbed wire. He looks for a Dead Eye on the champ, but MJF counters sending Page onto the barbed wire chair instead! The ref reaches a count of seven before Page leaps to his feet just long enough to stop that, but he quickly drops back down as MJF leaves the ring to set up a table.

He fends off a returning Page before setting him up on the apron for a tombstone…but Page breaks free, bringing MJF near the chair in the ring. MJF stops him before looking for a Heat-seeker, but Page stops him, maneuvering his way into the ring for a Dead Eye dropping MJF onto the barbed wire chair! He hit his knee on the chair as well as he drops to the mat, and the ref starts a count.

Page is up pretty quick but MJF narrowly gets back up at nine. Page stops him from using the chair, slamming it against the back of the champ as the crowd chants “one more time” and Page obliges with another chair shot. Count reaches five before MJF is back up, but Page sends him into the barbed wire chair in the corner with a fall away slam. MJF rolls out of the ring for a breather.

Page gets to his feet in the ring. He climbs the turnbuckle with the chair in hand, but his moonsault goes awry when MJF gets out of the way…and he takes the chair to slam it in Page’s face! He sets the chair back in the ring as Page slowly gets into the ring. MJF tries to set him up for a piledriver onto the chair, but Page counters out. He knocks the chair out of the way before setting the champ up for a Dead Eye putting him through the table.

Page gets onto the apron as the ref starts a new count on the champ, who once again narrowly gets back up at nine. Page brings him over to the other side, looking to take him through the table set up earlier, but MJF counters, setting him up for a tombstone piledriver through the table instead. MJF hit his knees on the table as well, and both men are down as the ref begins the count.

The champ is back up at eight, and Page gets up at nine only to drop back down. It’s enough to stop the count as MJF brings him back into the ring. The two men are back up and start slugging it out. MJF ducks a clothesline but gets taken down with a pop-up powerbomb by the challenger. Page goes for a Buckshot Lariat but takes a thumb to the eye by the champ, but they go right back at each other before knocking each other to the mat.

We see the referee with the count once more, and both men roll to the outside to get back to a standing position. They each go for something under the ring apron, and both pull out a light tube. MJF calls for Page to get back into the ring, only to drop off the apron. He retreats up the ramp as Page follows him. MJF goes for a swing of the tube as does Page, and eventually it’s the Hangman who is successful as he cracks the tube over the back of the champ.

He grabs the other tube from MJF’s hand and cracks that one over the head for good measure. Ref only reaches a count of two as MJF gets up to walk away from the challenger, who follows him to the edge of the stage for some shots. MJF dodges the last of these to head back down the ramp, but Page kicks him down to send him rolling toward the ring. A few more shots to the head before Page brings MJF back into the ring.

The challenger grabs a handful of skewers from underneath the ring before stepping back in through the ropes. He goes to attack MJF but the champ stops him, and they’re going back and forth to see who will take the skewers, with MJF getting them jabbed into the top of his head. Page follows up with a Buckshot Lariat, and MJF is down.

MJF rolls to the ropes, getting himself back up just in time. Page lays him back out before grabbing a bag from under the ring, revealing a steel chain that he pulls out, long with a double dog collar. A callback to Revolution four years ago as he straps one of the collars around the champion’s neck. He puts the other one on himself, effectively turning this into another dog collar match as MJF realizes what’s going on.

Page then proceeds to lay into him with the chain. With MJF knocked down, Page grabs another table from under the ring. He sets the table up as the crowd chants “we want fire” and the challenger appears to entertain the idea as he asks who has a lighter. When that fails, he pulls out a barbed wire board from under the ring before setting it up on the table. Crowd still chanting “we want fire” as Page asks for a lighter.

Instead, he opts to go for a Dead Eye on the champ, but MJF blocks it. They fight back and forth on the apron now, until MJF takes a boot to the face. Hangman goes up to the middle rope, and that turns out to be the most dangerous rope as MJF yanks the chain, pulling him onto the board as the table tips over. Hangman gets another count of nine before he barely manages to get back to his feet to keep the match alive.

MJF goes after him with the chain, and the fight goes up the ramp and back to the stage. MJF lands some right hands on the Hangman, until Page fights back, but MJF ducks once more, only to be pulled for a belly to belly slam that sends both men through a production table, resulting in explosions. The referee begins his count. By the count of nine, they both make it back up and the fight continues.

From there, we see Page dog-walking MJF on the chain, before setting up for a Buckshot Lariat. He runs into a low blow from MJF. He leaves the ring to grab his title from ringside, sliding back in as he looks to lay the challenger out with a title shot. He does, blasting him and laying him out.

He beats the count, lays MJF out with a belt shot and looks for a Buckshot Lariat. MJF avoids it and blasts him with his ring and choking him out. He drops him lifeless on a pile of glass at ringside. The referee counts to ten. It’s over. MJF retains. Hangman Page can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF