MJF is headed back to Arena Mexico.

And do are a lot of top wrestlers from AEW, NJPW and MLW.

For MJF, he will return to CMLL next week as he looks to capture gold for the first time in the promotion. It was announced Wednesday night that MJF will challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at Viernes Espectacular on Friday, August 1.

This marks MJF’s latest excursion outside of AEW following his return to in-ring action earlier this summer.

In related news, the field for the 2025 CMLL International Grand Prix has been officially confirmed. The event goes down on Friday, August 29, once again from Arena Mexico, and will feature top names from AEW, NJPW, MLW, and RevPro.

Representing AEW will be “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rocky Romero, and CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti), as well as The Beast Mortos. NJPW’s team includes Taiji Ishimori and TJP, while RevPro sends Michael Oku and Robbie Eagles. MLW will be represented by Donovan Dijak.

The CMLL squad will be stacked with top stars, including Mistico, Atlantis Jr., Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada, Titan, Angel de Oro, Neon, Difunto, Zandokan Jr. and Templario.