MJF returned to AEW with a statement to make at Grand Slam Mexico.

After Andrade addressed the Arena Mexico crowd following his victory to secure the No. 1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London, speaking in both Spanish and English about his goal of winning the Casino Gauntlet and eventually becoming AEW World Champion for himself, his fans and Mexico, the celebration was cut short by the surprise return of MJF.

The former AEW World Champion stormed the ring from behind carrying the Triple B championship belt before attacking Andrade. MJF ripped the Dynamite Diamond Ring off Andrade’s finger and blasted him with it before dragging him to ringside and repeatedly berating “El Idolo” for taking what belonged to him. He then hurled Andrade into the barricade, leaving him bloodied as officials rushed to check on him.

With Andrade down, MJF grabbed a microphone and demanded someone remove “that piece of trash” from “his building” before taking aim at the Mexico City crowd. He then turned his attention to his AEW World Championship loss at Beach Break, claiming he was robbed of the title by Kenny Omega because of Will Ospreay’s involvement.

MJF went on to announce that he will enter the upcoming Casino Gauntlet qualifying match in Las Vegas, vowing to win his way back into the title picture and earn a rematch for the AEW World Championship.

Closing out the segment, MJF declared that no matter what happens at AEW All In, he is “the one true champion.” Holding the Triple B high above his head, MJF exited through the crowd while jawing with fans as Grand Slam Mexico continued.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico 2026 Results coverage.

Just as @AndradeElIdolo was reveling in his win, @The_MJF returned to attack the AEW National Champion and take back the Dynamite Diamond Ring! Watch #GrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5aOUReDDr7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2026

"The only championship that should be recognized is the Triple B!"@The_MJF claims he is the one true champion! Watch #GrandSlamMexico LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dY9yPHTiVn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2026