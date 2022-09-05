MJF has returned to AEW.

The Scum of the Earth has been absent since his epic promo at the Dynamite in Los Angeles back in May, where he called out company President Tony Khan for not paying him enough as the WWE talents he brings in before calling his boss a f***ing mark.

At this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view a masked man emerged as the Joker in the Casino Ladder match and won thanks to help from Stokely Hathaway and his new faction that features the Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, and more. MJF officially revealed himself following the main event, which saw his bitter rival CM Punk recapture the AEW world title for the second time. MJF stared at Punk, then symbolized that he will be coming for the Second City Saint’s gold.

Check it out below.