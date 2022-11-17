MJF recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo and revealed that the first live pro wrestling show he attended was put on by NYWC (New York Wrestling Connection) in his hometown of Long Island, NY. The indie event featured some of his AEW co-workers.

MJF also revealed the first WWE event he attended – the 2002 Survivor Series pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This show was headlined by the first-ever Elimination Chamber match, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T, Kane, Rob Van Dam, and AEW star Chris Jericho. The match saw Michaels capture the World Heavyweight Title from Triple H.

“The first live wrestling show I saw on Long Island was an NYWC show,” MJF recalled. “The first live show I saw in New York was in Madison Square Garden. It was the first-ever Elimination Chamber (WWE Survivor Series 2002). I just remember when Shawn Michaels hit the pose, in his weird little Dutch Boy haircut, crimson mask, dookie brown pants. I just remember looking to my left and my right and going, ‘I could do this.’ And I was right.”

MJF was then asked about some of the wrestlers who worked the NYWC show.

“Alex Reynolds, Tony Nese, Mikey Whipwreck, Pat Buck. A lot of those guys ended up having a hand in training me,” he answered.

Castillo then pointed to how MJF now works with some of those wrestlers in AEW, and asked him if he’s awkward that he’s maybe higher on the card than they are.

“They all have to bow down to the king,” MJF responded. “That’s how it goes. There’s a hierarchy in the sport, and you’ve got to abide by it, whether you want to or not.”

MJF will headline Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view by challenging AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

