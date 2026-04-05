Maxwell Jacob Friedman has made plenty of stops on a media tour in recent weeks to promote, among other projects, the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 show, where he defends his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event of the April 12 pay-per-view in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Add another one to the list.

The top-dog in All Elite Wrestling appeared on the Late Night Grin for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, MJF spoke about pitching a ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ documentary to AEW President Tony Khan, as well as the origins of his catchphrase, “I’m better than you … and you know it!”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On pitching a ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ documentary on the old NXT vs. AEW weekly television battles to AEW President Tony Khan: “I do think we drop the ball in my company, and I’ve said this to Tony, ‘We should do a Wednesday Night Wars’ documentary. We literally won, and we have guys who work in our company now who were on the other side. It’d be fucking sick. You can sit down (Adam) Cole, Roddy (Strong), Kyle (O’Reilly), Swerve (Strickland), all these guys that were on the other side of the war. You can’t sit down Bobby Fish, unfortunately. Folks, where is the lie?”

On the origins of his catchphrase, “I’m better than you … and you know it!”: “So let me tell you a story. I remember I’m 18 years old standing in front of the mirror. I’m like, all right, motherfucker, you’re the already best talker in the business, but you need a catchphrase. We got to figure this out, and it came to me. I swear it came to me like God whispered in my ear. My name is Maxwell Jacob Freeman and I’m better than you and you know it, and I got chills the second I said it in front of the mirror. Three years go by. Dodgeball was one of my favorite movies growing up. But you know, Jesus Christ, there’s so many iconic lines in that film, and I watched it. ‘Here at Globo Gym, we’re better than you, and we know it,’ and the second he said it, I went, ‘Oh fuck. I’m not creative at all.’ There’s this weird thing. It happens with standup comedians too, where they’ll say a joke fully thinking it’s their joke, and it turns out it’s from somebody else’s set that they watched a fucking decade ago. Right? So I do think that’s what happened with the Dodgeball deal.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/12 for live AEW Dynasty 2026 Results coverage.