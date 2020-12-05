AEW superstar MJF recently spoke to MMA Fighting to discuss all things pro-wrestling, where the 24-year old Inner Circle member revealed that his contract with the promotion is for five years.

And if you don’t make it in AEW, the only person you have to blame is the person you see in the mirror. You’re not being held back in AEW, nobody’s handing me a script in AEW because they know if they did, I’d chew it up and spit in their face. That’s what All Elite Wrestling is. We’re all going out there and we’re doing our thing, we’re doing our version of what we feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be and what I feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be is just me, my face, 24/7 and if we can be honest here, it’s working out for All Elite Wrestling which is why they signed me to a five-year deal.

You can watch the full interview below, which also includes MJF comparing his promo skills to UFC sensation Conor McGregor. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)