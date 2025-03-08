In a recent interview with SI Media, MJF admitted that he “tolerates” AEW announcer Taz.

While MJF isn’t fond of having friends and has had several rivalries with former allies like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Cole, he mentioned Taz as someone he can tolerate within AEW. He said,

“No……you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz.”

Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Revolution 2025, where The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) will defend their titles against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum).

On a recent edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross expressed that while The Outrunners are considered underdogs, he believes Lashley and Benjamin will easily defeat them. He said,

“I think that The Hurt Syndicate kicks mortal ass and ends this thing. They’re not going to work by the hour, as I have said. So, I think the champions will retain in a significant way.”

On the April 24, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan was attacked by The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson), Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. During the attack, Khan was hit with a TK Driver by The Young Bucks. As a result, he wore a neck brace when attending the NFL Draft afterward.

While appearing on the “Sedano & Kap” podcast, “TK” opined on taking the bump. He said,

“That was not by design. I was a victim of the spike piledriver, the deadliest move in professional wrestling. It was from one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Young Bucks. They are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega, and they were trying to make a powerplay, and I’m the President. They wanted to control the business, so they put me down. They spike piledrived me, but I survived and showed up at the NFL draft in a neck brace. Wrestlers went out for revenge, a man was set on fire. Jack Perry, Hollywood royalty himself, the son of Luke Perry, was set on fire by Darby Allin, coming to my aid.”

He added, “Certainly, when that happened, I have gotten pulled out of my chair with a headset on and my shirt ripped apart and thrown down on the set. Just as that happened, less than a second and a half later, a split second after I got thrown down on the ramp, Darby Allin came out with a flamethrower and set Jack Perry on fire.”