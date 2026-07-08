MJF is the top guy in AEW, and the best in the business bell-to-bell.

That’s how “The Devil” sees things.

During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Uncrowned to promote his AEW World Championship defense against Kenny Omega at AEW Dymamite: Beach Break on July 8 in Clearwater, FL., “The Big Hebrew” shared this sentiment, while also revealing what he recently did that puts himself on a short list of 8 other legends, who he felt made themself a star in AEW in 2026, as well as his longstanding rivalry with Darby Allin.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his rivalry and recent matches with Darby Allin: “As far as Darby Allin goes, people say we have great chemistry. All I feel toward him is vitriol. I suppose that’s what makes us special. I’m the rich guy that some would call pompous–but I call confident. He’s this grungy little sh*thead who likes living in cars and skateboarding and he’s an oddball. Like Mick Foley said to him [at Double or Nothing], ‘Do it for the weird ones.’ He’s definitely a weird guy. But a lot of our fan base are weird people–so they can relate. They watch that dude wrestle some of the best in the world every single week, and as much as it pains me to say it, Darby’s title reign is going down as one of the greatest of all-time. It was so unique. People talk about fighting champions–man, you can’t take that away for him. Now was that stupid? Did he burn the candle at both ends, and by the time he wrestled me, he was half-dead? Yeah, it was dumb as sh*t. But I’ll give the kid credit. He has no brains, but he has heart.”

On Kevin Knight making himself a star with his recent heel turn at Double Or Nothing: “Kevin Knight, in that moment, he made himself a star–and he didn’t give a sh*t what people thought about him. That reminded me of a young MJF. However, that doesn’t excuse how much of a little sh*t he was the following Wednesday when I tried to give him kudos for showing respect to ‘The Big Hebrew’. At the end of the day, it was a fine moment for him. It was important for the evolution of Kevin Knight, and it was important for the evolution of AEW. But yes, I did have the match of the night, and I did become a three-time world champion at the age of 30. That puts me on a list of only eight people, and pro wrestling has been around since the 1800s.”

On his position as the top guy in AEW: “I was match number f**king twelve. Twelve. You think that happens to other f**king top guys in this industry? No. But other top guys in this industry aren’t as good as I am bell-to-bell, so they can’t handle it. They can barely handle being the main event after three matches on a card. I’m MJF. Ain’t nobody going to be able to follow me, ain’t nobody going to be able to top me, so I look at it as a challenge. Would it be nice if my boss had a 10-match card instead? Or an eight-match card? Yes, that would be f**king lovely. But at the end of the day, I knew why everybody bought a ticket. They bought a ticket to see MJF, amongst other stars, yes, but they wanted to see me get my head shaved. That’s not ever happening. So it made it even sweeter to pocket their money and crush their hopes and dreams.”

On his past matches against Kenny Omega: “I loved both matches against Kenny, I loved both of those matches so much. You know why? I won. I’ve been saying it for years–I’m the ‘Salt of the Earth’. I’m the best professional wrestler in the world. I’m the most complete professional wrestler this sport has ever seen, and a huge part of that is proving it.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/8 for live AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2026 Results coverage, featuring the MJF vs. Kenny Omega main event for the AEW World Championship.