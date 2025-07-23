MJF is a fan of “The Man.”

During an appearance this week on Busted Open Radio, Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke about his fandom of Becky Lynch, and the interactions they had on-set while filming “Happy Gilmore 2.”

“I’m a big fan of Becky Lynch,” MJF wrote. “Hate that Lyra (Valkyria) girl. I agree with Becky. [Lyra] stinks. I’m a staunch Becky Lynch supporter. If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you.”

He added, “Not into this Lyra chick. Something is up with her. She’s probably a bad person.”

When asked if he interacted with “Big Time Becks” on-set of Happy Gilmore 2, The Hurt Syndicate member replied, “Oh yeah. Me and Becky, we go way back. We are good friends.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)