MJF speaks on the last year of AEW.

The world champion sat-down with TV Insider to promote this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he will be defending the gold against Samoa Joe. During the chat MJF discussed the crazy up-and-down year that AEW has had, referring to it all as a “rebuild” year that is just getting back on track.

Let’s face it. This has been a rebuilding year for us. A lot of crazy sh*t has happened. People have left. People have gotten injured, and there have been f*ck’in serious issues in the back. Through it all guys like me have had to steady the f*ck’in ship. I’m not asking for a pat on the back. It’s my job to do that. It’s why I’m the guy and world champion. As the world champion, I’ve often managed to help bring AEW million-dollar houses. I’ve sold a boatload of merchandise and done good ratings for our shows. The fact of the matter is that’s not enough. I always need to be looking to grow not just my brand but our brand. I think it’s telling that Worlds End sold out and we had to add more seats in the Nassau Coliseum. What that proves there is a lot of interest in seeing me versus Samoa Joe, the wrestling legend. Frankly, I’m a wrestling legend in the making. I think all the crazy sh*t that has gone down this year, guys like me and Joe made it a point to be the guys you can pass the rock to and we can go and score a f*ck’in touchdown for our company.

He later states that AEW will continue to build its product into the one that fans want and take their constructive criticism and use it for the better.

I frankly think what we are doing now. We are bettering the product. I think we lost our footing at points, but I think that’s had to do with some crazy f*ck’in sh*t that went down. Let’s face it, some of it was out of our control. Also, some of it was in our control. So, I think it’s very important when we read criticism we take it as constructive. I mean when we can. There is a difference between, “I want AEW to die. Fed is better. LOL.” That kind of tweet. And, “I miss when AEW kind of had a more sports presentation.” Or, “I miss MJF chopping it up on the stick and f*ck’in bury people. There are constructive things though. I think now more than ever we are the listening company. We are trying to be the listening company. I think the reason there is so much criticism online, and I’m starting to see it lessen because we are starting to give people what they are asking for, but it’s because the fans hold me and the company to a higher standard. I take that with a lot of pride. There is a reason to expect greatness from me. It’s because I’ve given it to them before. I plan on giving it to them at Worlds End.

