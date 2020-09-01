AEW superstar MJF recently spoke with the New York Post to hype this weekend’s ALL OUT pay per view, where he’ll be taking on Jon Moxley for the world championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a fan tried to kidnap him by impersonating an airplane pilot:

At AEW, a fan tried to dress up I believe like a pilot and was trying to convince our security that they were supposed to fly me out on a private jet after the show. I can assure you that that guy was most certainly not my pilot, so there was once a fan who literally tried to kidnap me. I’ve seen it all. When I was in Mexico, people threw a car battery at me and urine at me. That’s because I don’t tiptoe around. I don’t hide how I feel.

On getting a reaction from fans:

Now whether that’s negative or positive it doesn’t really matter to me. All that matters is the fact that I’m the first person people are thinking of when they wake up and I’m the last person people are thinking of when they go to bed.

On his Double or Nothing PPV match against Jungle Boy:

The reason why I went out there that night was to make a statement. I wanted people to see just how good of a professional wrestler I really am. And I think that was made very crystal clear.

Says AEW will be the company he “ends in”: