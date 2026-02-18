MJF isn’t holding back when it comes to how he views AEW’s current locker room dynamic.

While speaking in a recent interview with the New York Post, the reigning AEW World Champion suggested that the company is in a healthier and more competitive place today, in part because certain “problem children” are no longer around.

Without naming specific former roster members, MJF made it clear he believes some departures ultimately benefited AEW.

“To put it mildly, I don’t have to name names, it’s not necessary to name names, but problem children tend to have a way of finding their way out the door,” he said. “And some of those problem children, in my opinion, they thought they were taking a step forward when all they were doing was taking a step laterally or backwards.”

That’s vintage MJF.

Beyond roster turnover, MJF pointed to the intense competitive atmosphere behind the scenes as a key driver of AEW’s recent momentum. According to him, the locker room is fueled by top stars constantly pushing one another to elevate their performances.

“Everybody’s pushing each other to be the absolute best version of ourselves,” MJF said. “I’m pushing Swerve, Swerve’s pushing Hangman, Hangman’s pushing Kenny [Omega], Kenny’s pushing [Kyle] Fletcher, Fletcher’s pushing [Will] Ospreay and so on and so forth.”

He also emphasized the layered storytelling surrounding the AEW World Championship picture, noting that multiple credible contenders chasing the same prize has created a ripple effect across the roster.

“It’s a domino effect. And that’s why our show is so incredible right now. We are all biting on each other’s heels. We all want the spot. We all want the championship. To top it off, we all care deeply about All Elite Wrestling.”

Next up for MJF is a defense of his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution 2026 on March 15 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

