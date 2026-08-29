MJF believes the success of AEW All In is proof that the “pendulum has swung” in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Speaking with US Magazine ahead of AEW All In 2026, MJF discussed the company’s ability to repeatedly draw a large crowd to Wembley Stadium in London, pointing to it as evidence of AEW’s worldwide fan base.

“The simple fact that we’re about to run the exact same venue three times within the span of four years and we’re about to have close to, if not more, than the exact same amount [of fans] that we had as the second time we ran it, I think is very telling to the amount of fans that we have around the world,” MJF said.

“I think what we’ve accomplished here is borderline impossible. When you think about that we’re running the same venue in this short a span of time and the fact that we’ve gotten this many people in the building is a genuine accomplishment.”

MJF also argued that AEW offers wrestling fans a different type of experience than other promotions.

“We’re where you get to feel the most watching pro wrestling,” he continued. “You watch other products, they can be good. But are you walking away saying, ‘Holy s***, my brain just exploded’? I think that’s what we’re kings of. That’s what we do.”

According to the former AEW World Champion, the response to the company in 2026 shows that wrestling fans have taken notice.

MJF continued, “I think that’s why in 2026, the pendulum has swung to the degree that it’s swung in the fans’ eyes, in the real wrestling fans’ eyes.”

MJF will have an opportunity to move back toward the AEW World Championship at All In on Sunday. He and Andrade El Idolo are scheduled to enter the Casino Gauntlet match at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with the winner earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.