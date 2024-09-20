The ‘Bidding War of 2024’ was a real thing.

Even if it was quietly sorted behind closed doors.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman surfaced on social media on Friday to respond to a snide remark from a fan who posted on X, “I like how the bidding war of 2024 was everyone but MJF.”

The post seemed to allude to MJF not having a bidding war for his services after teasing one for so long leading up to the expiration of his initial AEW contract, whereas everyone else has been in significant negotiations with WWE and AEW in recent months.

“The Devil” in MJF came out once again, as he told the fan to “bl*w him” after pointing out that he “quietly signed a multi-million dollar contract” and that “AEW won” the ‘Bidding War of 2024.’

“It’s almost like MJF quietly signed a multi million dollar contract and AEW won or something,” MJF wrote. “Wild stuff.”

He continued, “Also sorry original post got deleted. Think my finger slipped in between takes for the movie I’m shooting. Bl*w me.”