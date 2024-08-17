Maxwell Jacob Friedman thinks The Young Bucks don’t get the fair amount of respect that they have earned.

The AEW American Champion recently spoke with WrestleTalk for an interview promoting AEW ALL IN: London 2024 next weekend at Wembley Stadium, and during the discussion, he went to bat for the aforementioned AEW EVPs.

“I’m going to do something I rarely do, and I’m going to put them over,” MJF said. “They are innovators. The company does not exist without them. There are a lot of people that come into All Elite Wrestling, this company has been around for over five years now, I was there since before day one. I was at All In before the company even existed. I’m one of the few left that was a genuine day one guy. I was in the first match in AEW history, the Casino Battle Royale where I defeated Hangman Page and cut a great promo on Bret Hart. None of that happens without Matt and Nick Jackson.”

Friedman continued, “I think it’s unfortunate that, if new people come into my company, they should be showing them that respect that they earned and deserves. I feel the fans should be showing them that respect they earned and deserved. Would I work with them in a capacity where I feel we could mutually benefit from a business point of view? I struggle with trust. Especially after what Adam Cole did to me. Horrible guy. We can all agree on that, right? I don’t see a long-term business relationship, but I would interested, intrigued, in a short-term business relationship that I think would benefit both parties.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.