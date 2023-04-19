MJF takes shots at Britt Baker.

The AEW World Champion spoke about the DMD during an interview with Fightful, where he gave his thoughts about Baker being considered a pillar for the promotion. Here is what he had to say on that.

She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar, because PG Punk said so. But the fact of the matter is she’s fucking not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title?

While MJF may not believe that Baker is on his level he does respect her as a dentis. The Salt of the Earth then takes shots at the gross AEW fans who don’t take care of their teeth.

I’m three times her size. I would beat the living fucking shit out of her. But I do respect the fact that she’s a dentist. Hygiene’s important. It’s very important. I know a lot of you, it’s foreign to you, people watching this, you don’t know what a dentist is. So I’m going to explain real quick. They clean your teeth. You know that thing you’re supposed to do twice a day, and you haven’t? Clean your fucking teeth, wrestling fans. Please.

Shifting subjects, MJF then talks about why he gets so much time each week on AEW television.

Did you see that quarter hour? Oh, it’s always good. That’s why I am on TV for twenty-plus minutes every fucking week. ‘Cause I’m one of the only motherfuckers in pro wrestling that actually draws. So, sorry not sorry.

