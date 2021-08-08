– MJF said in a tweet that Chris Jericho will not be able to get past his fourth labour, Wardlow.

The match happens on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. He wrote: “Labour 4. Nuff said.”

– Dustin Rhodes praised the fans of AEW by writing the following:

“There is not a place in the world quite like AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS”