– MJF said in a tweet that Chris Jericho will not be able to get past his fourth labour, Wardlow.
The match happens on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. He wrote: “Labour 4. Nuff said.”
Labour 4.
Nuff said. pic.twitter.com/RZb0XzZjxU
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 7, 2021
– Dustin Rhodes praised the fans of AEW by writing the following:
“There is not a place in the world quite like AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS”
There is not a place in the world quite like @AEW. Where those that dream of performing, get to. Greatest fan base ever. #ChangingTheBusiness #KS pic.twitter.com/EJVGXB6bW3
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 8, 2021