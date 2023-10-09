AEW world champion MJF recently joined GQ Sports for an in-depth interview about his run as a babyface, and how he thinks fans like to cheer for him because he’s not a squeaky clean “good guy” but a complex character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says fans don’t want to cheer for a guy who is squeaky clean:

Nobody wants to cheer for a dude who’s squeaky clean. I think there’s a reason why Superman movies have almost never hit, bro. I love Superman, but Batman’s where it’s at because Batman’s more interesting. There’s more depth there. The guy’s not perfect, and that’s something that everyone can relate to.

How his connection to the crowd makes him stand out over people who do incredible maneuvers:

You can see that through the screen and I’m making you have an emotional response. Other guys in our sport, they’re beating the shit out of each other and hitting moves that look crazy. And if you listen to the crowd, they’ll come up when the big thing happens. But you’ll also hear the big gaps of silence because they’re not emotionally invested in the participants. You’re emotionally invested in MJF, and you’re emotionally invested in anybody I get in the ring with because I give you no choice. I’m involved, and you care about what I’m doing because you care about me. There’s a level between being able to put your hands up like two kangaroo paws and a crowd literally freaks out and screams at the top of their lungs. Other guys have to do something like a reverse hurricanrana off the top rope to the floor to elicit the same noise level. That’s the difference between me and everybody else.

