AEW superstar MJF was the latest guest on the Ariel Helwani show, where the Pinnacle leader discussed a number of different topics, including the comparisons he’s gotten to other top talents like Chris Jericho, King Corbin, and The Miz. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he was compared to the Miz, EC3, and Chris Jericho:

So it’s really funny. Before Miz, it was EC3. Before EC3, I think it was Jericho because of the scarf. So it went Jericho [to] EC3 [to] Miz.. at points Baron Corbin, which I thought was funny because he’s over six feet tall and he’s a mastodon of a man.

Says he doesn’t get the comparisons much anymore, especially with Miz:

I think it’s funny now because that doesn’t happen anymore. I look for it, I’m a nut. I used to type in ‘MJF Miz’ but I don’t see it anymore. I think it’s because I’ve proven myself at such a level.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)