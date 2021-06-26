AEW superstar MJF was the latest guest on the Game Marks podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he thought his original character in wrestling would be similar to that of WWE legend Kane. Hear the Pinnacle member’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On what he originally thought his pro-wrestling persona was going to be:

I always thought that I was going to be this dark, brooding, black face paint around the eyes, Kane-like, Legion of Doom-esque character and the character name was Mad Max and I remember, I always gave my guy a red mohawk with long tights, black boots, and a skull with a big leather jacket.

How he grew out of that phase and just leaned into the character he is today:

Then, I grew out of being a complete fucking loser and I realized I should just be myself and start making Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a fun-loving guy that everyone likes. Beloved by all and has a little bit of money. Not a lot, but a comfortable amount of money,

