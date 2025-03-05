MJF doesn’t pretend not to watch WWE just because he works in AEW.

In fact, the top AEW star spoke during his appearance on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast this week about watching John Cena’s heel turn, which he loved, as it happened live at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto this past Saturday night.

“John Cena is a good friend of mine,” he began when asked for his thoughts on Cena’s shocking heel turn. “I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t….let me put it this way. Yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live.”

He added, “It was an awesome moment and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point blank. End of discussion.”

From there, he would go on to elaborate on how it’s counterproductive to your own career if you’re a pro wrestler and you aren’t watching as much of the product as possible.

“If you are in the world of professional wrestling. If you are a top guy and you don’t watch or consume as much pro wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game,” MJF asked. “Can you say you’re putting your best foot forward? Can you claim to be one of the best in the sport? In my opinion, no, you absolutely cannot.”

MJF continued, “If you were to ask a WWE star, ‘Have you been watching AEW?’ and they say no, one of two things is happening. One, they are lying through their f**king teeth or two, they don’t care enough about this industry to study what’s going on in it. I was in my beautiful home, on Long Island, and I watched Elimination Chamber. I can assure you there will be plenty of WWE wrestlers who will be watching Revolution. If you’re a real athlete and you aren’t in the clue or in the know of what’s going on in your sport, I pity you. I think you do not take your job seriously. Yeah, [Cena turning heel] was awesome. It was f**king awesome. We’ll have plenty of cool moments on March 9.”

Check out the complete MJF interview from the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast via the YouTube player embedded below

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above MJF interview quotes.)