MJF did an interview with Josh Martinez where he talked about a wide range of topics including his plan to become the AEW World Heavyweight Champion in 2022.

He’s also confident he can beat current champion Adam Page to do it.

“Here’s the problem,” MJF began. “I’ve already beaten him [Adam Page], and I know I can beat him again, especially with something on the line as important as that world title.There is nothing in this world that I want more than that strap around my waist.” He continued, “You’re going to see me become the world champion [In 2022], or I am going to die trying. At 25-years old, I could potentially be a world champion amongst guys like Adam Cole, guys like Bryan Danielson, guys like CM Punk as much as I hate to admit it, guys like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega. The list goes on and on. We’re scarily stacked, but you know what’s badass about that? we’re scarily stacked and I’m still the most talked-about son of a b*tch on the whole entire roster, so what does that tell you?”

