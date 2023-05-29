MJF talks AEW Double or Nothing.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a 4-Way matchup at last night’s event to retain the AEW world title, his third successful defense of the belt since winning it from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. MJF was one of the many talents who participated in the post-Double or Nothing media scrum and was asked his thoughts about the Anarchy In The Arena matchup between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club headlining over the world title. He says that it’s not a big deal since there’s been plenty of times the world title did not headline an event in AEW, nor has it headlined all the time in WWE.

No, why the fuck would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley’s blood? I’m fucking good. No thanks. Also, realistically, whether it’s this company or WWE, the World Title, ‘having to go on last,’ kind of is dead in wrestling. How many times has the World Title not gone on last in this company?

MJF later reiterates his point about not wanting to wrestle in a blood-soaked ring, then calls out Wheeler Yuta for bleeding all over the place.

I’d rather not run around in all that mid-blood. It’s fucking disgusting. Wheeler Yuta was in that match, you think I want roll around in Wheeler Yuta blood?

Tony Khan later pointed out that Yuta did not actually bleed, which prompted MJF to give the following response.

Did he not bleed? Wow. Congrats.

The champ also revealed during the scrum that he legitimately injured his forearm on a spot he had with Darby Allin. You can check out a full recap of his portion of the scrum here.

