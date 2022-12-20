AEW world champion MJF took to Twitter this morning to comment on how everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. The Salt of the Earth writes, “No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best. Ik it’s hard…..but Everyone stop sexualizing the champion of the world.”

New Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena shared a video on Twitter of how she made her ring gear for her matchup at Final Battle. Check out the Fallen Goddess’s full tutorial video below.