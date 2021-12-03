AEW superstar MJF was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a large number of topics, including why he has chosen not to wrestle very often, referring to himself as an attraction much like Andre the Giant used to be during his heyday. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he only wrestles when he needs to, which makes him a special attraction:

Here’s the deal, I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys on the AEW roster are wrestling because they feel they need to impress our fanbase. I don’t have to impress anybody, everybody is already impressed by me. You’re impressed by me the second my music hits. There’s a reason that when my music hits, I get one of the loudest reactions, positive or negative, in all of wrestling. I don’t have to wrestle every single week to make people feel that way to get people excited about me. I’m an attraction. I’m Andre The Giant.

How CM Punk has struggled against low tier talent:

I’ve already gotten into CM Punk’s head because what I said is true. Is CM Punk undefeated in AEW? Yes. Is that impressive? Absolutely, but I’m waiting for the CM punk of old. I’m waiting for that flicker to switch behind his eyes so I can see the CM Punk of old that I grew up with. Hopefully, I get it. I want it to come out. I was on commentary for him vs. Lee Moriarty. Lee Moriarty is one of the greatest upcoming talents we have to offer on our roster, but he shouldn’t be on CM Punk’s level. CM Punk was struggling against that kid. It’s very interesting and I think it’s all because I’m in his head.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)