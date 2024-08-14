MJF addresses an untrue rumor.

The AEW superstar and current reigning American (International) Champion spoke about the misconception that “the inmates running the asylum” during an interview with WrestleTalk. This is what he had to say:

I’m going to be totally transparent here. I don’t feel this is me breaking the fourth wall at all, which is why when ‘things get leaked.’ It’s unfortunate because 99.99999% of the time it’s not true or completely blown out of proportion. The locker room has never been tighter. It’s never been a better work environment. This is based on everything I’ve been told. Nobody talks to me or hangs out with me, and I like it that way. It seems like everyone is unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along. It seems like a genuine team effort right now and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling and is trying to push All Elite Wrestling further.

The champ later states that AEW is on the verge of a massive media rights renewal, and that being labeled as the #2 wrestling company in the world is not a bad thing.

We are very close, from what I understand, in getting an answer on whether or not we’re going to get a major amount of money thrown our way from Turner. If we do, we are looking at the most successful professional wrestling company, besides WWE, ever. Why is that not spoken about? I’ll tell you why. That’s not how you guys make money. That’s not me throwing shade. I’m a star, I’m one of the biggest names in the industry, that’s a fact, because I’m a little bit of a lightning rod and a little bit controversial. What is controversial about you guys saying, ‘If they get this TV deal, they are literally the second most successful wrestling company that has ever existed’?”

News surfaced last month that MJF and Britt Baker got into a verbal spat backstage, which caused many analysts to call out AEW for its mismanagement. You can check out MJF’s full interview below.

