– In addition to The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners in an AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal match, All Elite Wrestling has also confirmed the addition of a segment with MJF appearing live on the July 30 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled to headline the 7/30 show is Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with everyone banned from ringside.

MJF Will Appear LIVE! MJF should be riding high with a contract for a future AEW World Title Match + successful movie launch, however last week things got heated w/ Bobby Fish + MJF once again raised the ire of Sussex County Chicken!

World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal

The Outrunners vs The Young Bucks. Truth Magnum + Turbo Floyd want another shot at gold + the ex-EVPs want a FOURTH reign as champions

AEW World Title Everyone Banned From Ringside

Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley A true test of a champion: to stand alone without the force of those at their backs. Hangman. Mox. One more time, one-on-one. World Title.

– Speaking of Hangman Page, the current AEW World Champion is featured in the latest installment of the AEW Timelines compilation series on YouTube. The video, which runs nearly nine hours in length, features the following description:

AEW TIMELINES: The Redemption of Hangman Adam Page: AEW World Champion The story of Hangman Adam Page is unlike any other in professional wrestling. Relive the fall and rise of AEW World Champion Hangman Page now that Hangman has climbed back to the top of the mountain in this EIGHT-HOUR compilation of the story of the Redemption of Hangman Adam Page.

– In honor of Shark Week, the latest installment of “Hey! (EW)” featuring RJ City has Shark Boy as the special guest. The official description for the 16-plus minute video reads as follows: